The Young Bucks suffer another major setback in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:54 GMT
The Young Bucks are former AEW Excecutive Vice Presidents [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]
The Young Bucks are former AEW EVPs [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

The Young Bucks' downward spiral continues, as they suffered yet another major setback tonight on AEW Dynamite. They've missed out on another opportunity to redeem themselves.

At one point, Matt and Nick Jackson were at the top of the company as their EVPs and the tag team champions. However, they not only lost the belts, but at All In: Texas, they lost their authoritative roles after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.

Since they no longer have to treat them as their bosses, the entire company has relished in their downfall. The production team no longer puts effort into their entrances, and they have been given the 'jobber treatment.' The Bucks have tried to make up for everything by winning the AEW Tag Team Tournament and challenging The Hurt Syndicate for their belts at Forbidden Door.

Tonight, they faced off against Brodido in the semifinals of the tournament. It was a close match, and both sides put on a great show. To everyone's surprise, Bandido and Brody King were able to pull it off and ended up scoring an upset win over The Young Bucks.

This is another chapter in the downfall of The Young Bucks, as they are back to square one, and it remains to be seen how they'll deal with this disappointment.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
