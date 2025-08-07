The Young Bucks suffer another major setback in AEW

The Young Bucks' downward spiral continues, as they suffered yet another major setback tonight on AEW Dynamite. They've missed out on another opportunity to redeem themselves.At one point, Matt and Nick Jackson were at the top of the company as their EVPs and the tag team champions. However, they not only lost the belts, but at All In: Texas, they lost their authoritative roles after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.Since they no longer have to treat them as their bosses, the entire company has relished in their downfall. The production team no longer puts effort into their entrances, and they have been given the 'jobber treatment.' The Bucks have tried to make up for everything by winning the AEW Tag Team Tournament and challenging The Hurt Syndicate for their belts at Forbidden Door.Tonight, they faced off against Brodido in the semifinals of the tournament. It was a close match, and both sides put on a great show. To everyone's surprise, Bandido and Brody King were able to pull it off and ended up scoring an upset win over The Young Bucks.This is another chapter in the downfall of The Young Bucks, as they are back to square one, and it remains to be seen how they'll deal with this disappointment.