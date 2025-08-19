"I don't give a f**k" - AEW star Mercedes Mone finally addresses major real-life issues

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:13 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone on AEW TV

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has finally opened up about a major issue that she faces almost every day. Mone addressed the problem in her recent social media post while dropping the F-bomb.

Aside from being the TBS Champion for over a year, Mercedes Mone holds seven more title belts across different wrestling promotions. While she has been thriving in the ring, Mone tends to face a lot of criticism online for barely losing to any wrestler since her All Elite Wrestling debut.

The CEO suffered her first loss in AEW at All In: Texas last month, when she failed to capture the Women's World Title from Toni Storm. After receiving a lot of criticism on social media, Mone finally addressed her booking.

On X, Mone shared a video where she used the F word while saying that she didn't care what the haters said about her. She also wrote "IDGAF" in her post's caption.

"I am fully aware of what y'all say about me, number 1, and I don't give a f**k," Mone said in the video.
Mercedes Mone is set for a massive tag match before her title defense at Forbidden Door

At the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match involving Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and an unannounced star from STARDOM.

Ahead of Forbidden Door, a huge star-studded tag team encounter has been announced for Dynamite on Wednesday. The CEO will team up with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, to take on the team of the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and Windsor this week.

Toni Storm and Athena are set to compete in an AEW Women's World Title match at Forbidden Door. It remains to be seen who stands tall on Wednesday before the championship matches.

