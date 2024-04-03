"I don't give a s**t" - AEW personality reacts after being mentioned by CM Punk in explosive interview

A top AEW name reacted to his name being brought up during a recent CM Punk interview.

Tony Schiavone has been a part of AEW since the beginning. He has been an onscreen personality who primarily appears on commentary for AEW Dynamite. The veteran has been an instrumental part of the company since its inception and was there when CM Punk had a falling out with the company.

Punk recently appeared on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he mentioned that Tony Schiavone had come to him for help when Jack Perry was furious at Tony Khan and the doctor after they denied his request to smash the window of a rental car with a pipe. This was ultimately the reason behind Punk and Perry's backstage altercation at AEW All In.

On the most recent episode of the What Happened When podcast, he was asked for his thoughts on Punk's comments. Schiavone simply replied that he does care about it and is not going to get into it.

“I really don’t give a sh*t about it. I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. I don’t give a sh*t. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone who told me, ‘Oh, he brought up your name and here’s what he said’, and I went, ‘So what. So f**king what.’"

CM Punk said AEW didn't pay for his surgery

During CM Punk's tenure with AEW, he tore his triceps during a match against Jon Moxley and had to relinquish the World Title. During the same time, he was also suspended from the company due to his backstage altercation with The Elite.

Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Punk accused AEW of not paying for or booking his surgery.

"Well, nobody in the company spoke to me for, I don't know, six months. I don't know, [they didn't] pay for my surgery, book my surgery. Thankfully, Dr. Samson, who I knew from WWE, who I have a good rapport with. He helped me with that. But I was on my own in all that stuff. And if you think I deserve to be fired or treated like that, that's your opinion. It's not my business what you think of me."

CM Punk is currently injured but is slated to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

