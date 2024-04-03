CM Punk throws accusations at AEW

CM Punk was once among AEW's top stars but his tenure with the company ended abruptly last year. He recently spoke about how the Tony Khan-led promotion allegedly treated him while he was injured.

The Second City Saint signed with AEW in August 2021, making his debut on the First Dance edition of Rampage. He worked for the company till 2023 before being fired last September due to his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In London.

At All Out 2022, CM Punk hurt his left tricep during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. He had to relinquish the title and go on a hiatus. Meanwhile, he was also under suspension due to his real-life backstage altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at the pay-per-view.

While addressing his injury on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, The Best in the World accused AEW of not paying for his surgery and not contacting him while he was on the sidelines.

"Well, nobody in the company spoke to me for, I don't know, six months. I don't know, [they didn't] pay for my surgery, book my surgery. Thankfully, Dr. Samson, who I knew from WWE, who I have a good rapport with. He helped me with that. But I was on my own in all that stuff. And if you think I deserve to be fired or treated like that. That's your opinion. It's not my business what you think of me." [1:02:55 - 1:03:22]

People backstage in AEW were seemingly mad at CM Punk for attending WWE RAW last year

CM Punk was backstage at a WWE RAW taping on April 24, 2023, in Chicago, to meet his friends. He was under contract with AEW at the time, which led many to question his equation with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

During his chat with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Punk said people in AEW were mad at him for attending RAW last year.

"Oh yeah. I think the word 'betrayed' was used. And I was just like, 'Alright, man.' As a company, you're allowing guys to go on their television shows to do things. I went backstage to say hi to friends. It's two completely different things. You know, if they're gonna be mad about it, okay."

CM Punk is currently out of action due to a tricep injury he sustained in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he will be present at WrestleMania XL as a guest commentator for the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

