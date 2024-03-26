CM Punk reveals what his role will be at WrestleMania 40 after confirming he will appear

CM Punk confirmed during his appearance on the latest episode of RAW that he will be at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. During a segment that turned tense, bitter, and explosive, he seemingly confirmed what his role would be at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It's very possible that had CM Punk not been injured in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, he would be the one headlining Night One of Wrestlemania 40 against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, that wasn't meant to be the case, as Drew McIntyre is now in that spot.

After confirming his status for WrestleMania 40, the tense segment saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins appear. While fans seemingly wanted Punk to be a special guest referee, he said there would be too much bias against the two men who he called "dipsh**s" in a late censoring moment.

He did, however, reveal that he would be in the commentary booth alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole for the match on Night Two.

After he made his "dips**s" comment, McIntyre instantly responded with a "PG Brother" comment. It was a long segment that had the crowd completely invested.

CM Punk also took an unexpected dig at Vince McMahon by asking Drew McIntyre who had labeled him "The Chosen One" in his early career. McIntyre, of course, didn't use McMahon's name.

Overall, the segment made for extremely entertaining programming and ended with Seth Rollins superkicking McIntyre to lay him out in the ring.

