CM Punk takes unexpected Vince McMahon shot; WWE star speechless after things get too real on RAW

CM Punk took an unexpected dig at Vince McMahon, who he sarcastically called a "paragon of virtue" during his promo on RAW. What was the context of it? Keep reading to find out.

This week on RAW, CM Punk appeared as the first hour was coming to an end. He received a huge pop in his hometown of Chicago and took Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' name, and even took The Rock's name by referencing their promo from a decade ago. Drew McIntyre's name was mentioned, too, but The Scottish Warrior actually came out.

When Drew McIntyre called himself the chosen one, CM Punk told him to say his (Vince McMahon's) name. Vince McMahon famously labeled McIntyre the Chosen One from 15 years ago.

You can see the hilarious moment things got too real:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre refused to take Vince McMahon's name because nobody is allowed to do so in WWE.

Naturally, considering the awful circumstances of both of McMahon's departures, TKO as a whole has made an effort to distance themselves from him. Punk unsurprisingly saw several changes backstage in WWE in the post-McMahon era.

Expand Tweet

It was a great segment overall, with even Seth Rollins coming out and having a word with Punk.

Poll : What did you think of CM Punk's dig at Vince McMahon? Loved it! It was unnecessary 0 votes View Discussion