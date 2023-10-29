"I was going to give it all up" - Jon Moxley recalls his final days in WWE before departure

Former WWE star Jon Moxley recently opened up about his time in the Stamford-based promotion leading up to his departure.

Jon Moxley fka (Dean Ambrose) emerged as a member of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012 alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The three men found success as singles stars as they managed to capture multiple championships in their WWE careers. However, as compared to Rollins and Reigns, Moxley's booking was sometimes questionable, which led to his frustrations with the creative team.

The former United States Champion left WWE after his contract expired in April 2019 and shockingly debuted in All Elite Wrestling in May 2019 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Speaking with The Messanger, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he was ready to give it all up in his final days with the WWE:

"The timing of it was crazy. I was gone one way or another. I was going to give it all up. I didn't give a f*ck if I was never on TV again. I'd go wrestle in a f*cking mask in Mexico in a parking lot if it means having fun again."

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Jon Moxley speaks on concussions in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently suffered a concussion in his match against Rey Fenix for the International Championship at Grand Slam.

During the same interview with The Messenger, Jon Moxley proposed a system to identify concussions at the earliest:

"Maybe a really experienced wrestler and a really experienced doctor, who are trained to see signs of that sh**, are watching it on a separate feed. Even if they have a doctor close to ringside, what if the guy f***ing spills outside the ring? He doesn't see that. The doctor and wrestler are completely untethered to the creative portion of it. They have no idea nor any interest in what the story is, who wins, who loses, or how long it's supposed to go," Jon Moxley said. [H/T The Messenger]

Jon Moxley also spoke about the roles of the doctors and wrestlers during the match.

"If a guy f***ing spins around or something and the doctor goes, 'Is he OK?', the wrestler can tell him, 'That's just a pro wrestling thing. Don't worry.' As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f***ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it's on live TV. It's just over, and you figure it out from there," Jon Moxley added. [H/T The Messenger]

Expand Tweet

Moxley is still not cleared to compete after suffering a concussion in September. However, he recently got physical during the October 21 edition of Collision as he came out alongside FTR to save his Blackpool Combat Club teammates from an attack from House of Black, Ricky Strak, and Big Bill.

Do you agree with Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.