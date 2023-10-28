"I gotta get the f * out of here." - Jon Moxley recalls being concussed in first 30 seconds of AEW match

At the Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20, Jon Moxley defended the AEW International Title against Rey Fenix. While the company had reportedly planned for the 37-year-old to retain the title, things went sideways during the match when Moxley suffered a concussion and the result had to be changed on the fly. Fenix won the AEW International Championship and the former champion took a month of absence to recover from the health scare.

While the former AEW World Champion made his return at the recent edition of AEW Collison, he still had sour memories of the incident. Speaking in a recent interview with The Messenger. Moxley revealed that he got concussed at the start of the match and felt like he was in outer space during the entirety of it.

Moxley exclusively told The Messenger the concussion happened "30 seconds in," which ultimately sent him to "f***in' outer space for like 10 minutes.

The 37-year-old said he gradually kept losing control of his body before realizing what had happened.

"I just kept getting progressively more lost and couldn't figure out where the f*** I was. Then I had this moment of clarity, 'Oh, I’m f***ed up. I gotta get the f*** out of here.'" Jon Moxley said. (H/t The Messenger)

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley proposes a system to handle concussions in the ring

During the same interview, the former WWE Champion talked about a way to detect and respond to concussions during matches.

Moxley proposed that an experienced doctor and an experienced wrestler should be debuted to observe the competitors during a wrestling match. The doctor and wrestler should not have any information relating to the creative aspect of the match, like the story, planned winner, runtime, etc.

The 37-year-old said that the Doctor should call off the match immediately after observing any signs of concussion. Jon Moxley said:

"If a guy f***ing spins around or something and the doctor goes, 'Is he OK?', the wrestler can tell him, '"That's just a pro wrestling thing. Don't worry. "As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f***ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it's on live TV. It's just over, and you figure it out from there." (H/t The Messenger )

The suggestions by the veteran hold weight, and wrestling companies should look into ways to increase the safety for the performers.

Would you like to see Moxley go after the International Championship once more? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.