Jon Moxley proposes a way to deal with concussions in the ring

Jon Moxley recently went through a nightmare at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam when he got a concussion mid-match during his International Title defense against Rey Fenix. The 37-year-old's condition reportedly forced the Jacksonville-based company to plan a title switch on the fly and he took a leave to recover from the condition.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Messenger, Jon Moxley proposed a system to detect concussions at the earliest. The Former AEW World Champion said that an experienced wrestler and an experienced doctor, with no knowledge of the creative aspect of the match, should be present ringside during the matches.

"Maybe a really experienced wrestler and a really experienced doctor, who are trained to see signs of that sh**, are watching it on a separate feed. Even if they have a doctor close to ringside, what if the guy f***ing spills outside the ring? He doesn't see that. The doctor and wrestler are completely untethered to the creative portion of it. They have no idea nor any interest in what the story is, who wins, who loses, or how long it's supposed to go." Jon Moxley said.( H/t The Messenger)

Moxley went on to talk about the proposed roles of the doctor and wrestler observing the match.

"If a guy f***ing spins around or something and the doctor goes, 'Is he OK?', the wrestler can tell him, '"That's just a pro wrestling thing. Don't worry. "As soon as the doctor sees a sign of somebody being concussed, he just hits the f***ing red button. Boom, this is over. No matter how much time is left. No matter if it's on live TV. It's just over, and you figure it out from there." Jon Moxley added. (H/t The Messenger)

Moxley made his return on the recent edition of Collision and indulged in a brawl. It was later reported that he had been cleared for in-ring action.

Jon Moxley sheds light on his life after rehab

Moxley has had an illustrious professional wrestling career and has won belts and accolades across the globe. The 37-year-old star has won the top prize in WWE and AEW and is considered one of the best performers in the business.

However, Jon Moxley recently went through a dark period in his life when he struggled with alcohol addiction and had to undergo rehab toward the end of 2021.

Speaking with The Messenger, Moxley talked about his experience after rehab and the difficulties on the path to complete recovery.

"I would love to give you like a positive, self-help book-type answer or something about f—ing sunshine and rainbows and fairies and sh–, but that's really not reality. You f— up your brain chemistry. It takes a lot of time for your body and the physical damage you've done to yourself to regulate itself." [H/T WrestlingINC]

