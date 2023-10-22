Backstage medical update on Jon Moxley's in-ring future - Reports

Jon Moxley won the AEW International Championship by defeating Orange Cassidy at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in September 2023.

The Blackpool Combat Club member suffered a concussion during his title defense at AEW Grand Slam against Rey Fenix. Mexican luchador won the match and was crowned the new International Champion. It was later reported that Mox was initially supposed to retain his title, but the result was changed on the fly due to his mid-match injury.

At AEW Title Tuesday on October 10, 2023, Jon Moxley was advertised to return and challenge Fenix for the International Championship. But it was announced that Moxley was not cleared for in-ring competition. Orange Cassidy replaced him in the match and won the title for the second time.

On the most recent edition of AEW Collision Battle of The Belts, Jon Moxley appeared and indulged in a brawl that ensued after the AEW World Tag Team Championship contest to help his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates. As the former WWE Champion did not wrestle during the show, fans of the AEW star were wondering about his in-ring status.

Now, PW Insider has reported that Jon Moxley was cleared for in-ring competition before appearing on the Collision taping and is now back to action. While nothing has been announced for the former AEW World Champion, his BCC teammates Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli will face the team of Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okadato on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley indulged in a scuffle with Orange Cassidy

At the AEW Collision Battle of the Belts, the AEW International Title match between Orange Cassidy and John Silver followed the World Tag Team Title match. Cassidy made his entrance while the members of the Blackpool Combat Club were heading backstage.

The AEW International Champion gave Moxley a shoulder bump, which led to a scuffle between the two. Mox hit Cassidy in the face, and the officials separated them.

Freshly Squeezed was successful in his title defense against the member of the Dark Order. The events between Mox and Cassidy made it clear that the rivalry was far from over, and the former AEW World champion will likely come after the International title sooner rather than later.