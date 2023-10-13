AEW star set to be out of action after losing title - Reports

This week, on the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy won the AEW International Championship for the second time in his career. Cassidy defeated Rey Fenix to capture the title, and recent reports suggest that Fenix is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Fenix had captured the International Title last month at the AEW Grand Slam from Jon Moxley. After the event, Fightful Select reported there were no plans in place to make Rey Fenix the International Champion by defeating Moxley, but the same was decided mid-match due to Mox's injury at the Grand Slam.

The Jacksonville-based company initially advertised an International Title match between Jon Moxley and Fenix for Dynamite: Title Tuesday. However, the bout was changed at the last moment as the former AEW World Champion was not cleared for action. Orange Cassidy replaced him and ended up winning the championship.

As per the Fightful Select report, the tentative plan in All Elite Wrestling was for Moxley to walk out from Dynamite as the champion. While Cassidy ended up replacing the 37-year-old, it was reported that whoever faced Rey Fenix at Title Tuesday would most likely have won the International Championship.

The report also stated that the reason behind the decision to take the championship away from Fenix is that the 32-year-old is facing Visa issues and will be out of action from AEW television for some time. As the exact duration of his absence is unknown, the title change was planned for Dynamite.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy says he will not change his wrestling style despite criticism

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based company and is known for his eccentric wrestling style and gimmick. Some have criticized the King of Sloth Style's wrestling style for being too comedic.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio last month, Cassidy said he would not change how he wrestles.

"I think I will change people's perception but they will never admit it. How many people on Twitter will be like, 'You know what? I was wrong.' Maybe a couple of people, but we're talking less than 10%. That's okay. I don't care. If you don't like me and you don't like what I'm doing, and you don't appreciate what I'm doing, that's fine. I'm not going to stop doing what I want to do. I'm not going to stop wrestling the way I wrestle because that's what I do," Orange Cassidy said.

