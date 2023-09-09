Former WWE general manager thinks 'very highly' of Orange Cassidy despite controversy

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has certainly divided opinion over the past four years since his debut in All Elite Wrestling, but he seems to have a fan in the form of a former WWE general manager.

Cassidy made his AEW debut at the 2019 All Out pay-per-view. After four years on the roster, he got to main event his first-ever All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view against Jon Moxley at the 2023 edition of All Out.

Hard work certainly paid off for the former AEW International Champion, who won over a lot of people during his lengthy title reign, including Eric Bischoff, who praised Cassidy on his Strictly Business podcast:

"I enjoy his work. I really do. I know he was controversial coming in. I think it was one of you know, Tony Khan was the one that really was so high on him in the very beginning and gave him the opportunity. I think it was a good call. He’s a completely different character, right?" (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Bischoff went on to praise the fact that, because Orange Cassidy is so different, he's been able to separate himself from the rest of the roster and stand out:

"I mean everything he does is so unique. But guess what? He’s not better than, he’s not less than, he’s different than. And by being different than everybody else and being true to his character and being so unique compared to everybody else, he’s now standing out. So, you know, obviously, I’ve never worked with him but in terms of what I’ve seen him do and the way he carries himself, I think very highly of him." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

So, what's next for Orange Cassidy in AEW?

After holding the AEW International Championship for almost an entire year, many have predicted bright things for Orange Cassidy in the near future. But what does the man himself think?

Cassidy appeared on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite to address the audience following his loss at All Out. While the company told Orange to stay home for the week, he said he didn't really feel like doing that and said that he wasn't going anywhere.

With a number of big shows coming up, including the Grand Slam editions of Dynamite and Rampage, the WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle, and the Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles, there will be plenty of chances for Orange Cassidy to make a splash in AEW.

