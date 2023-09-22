"If you don't like me, that's fine" - Former AEW champion will not change his wrestling style despite criticism

A former AEW International Champion was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and stated that he doesn't care what people think about his wrestling style.

The name in question is none other than Orange Cassidy. The star's wrestling style was over with the fans even before he signed with All Elite Wrestling, however, he has also dealt with a lot of criticism for being too comedic.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cassidy stated that he will change fan's perception:

"I think I will change people's perception but they will never admit it. How many people on Twitter will be like, 'You know what? I was wrong.' Maybe a couple of people, but we're talking less than 10%. That's okay. I don't care. If you don't like me and you don't like what I'm doing, and you don't appreciate what I'm doing, that's fine. I'm not going to stop doing what I want to do. I'm not going to stop wrestling the way I wrestle because that's what I do,"

Co-host Mark Henry brought up how people are unfamiliar with Orange Cassidy and his style.

The former International Champion stated:

"That's always going to be a problem, right? Because people are familiar with being comfortable. Usually, people like tradition and routine. I'm not saying everybody. When something gets broken or something is new. It's like, 'That's not what I like. That's not what I've watched before.' It can take some time to get different styles. It's funny you keep saying people have adapted to me and my style. I don't like to think anybody has to adapt to my wrestling style."

Orange Cassidy states there is no AEW without these stars

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently talked about some top names in the company and stated that they are the backbone of the promotion.

The top stars are Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page who are no doubt the glue that holds the company together.

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Rasslin', Orange Cassidy gave his thoughts on The Elite.

"This company wouldn't exist without them. It's very clear, it's very apparent, if you don't think that, then you don't know what AEW is, and that's fine. They are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything AEW represents. Without those guys, I wouldn't be sitting here with you while toilets are being flushed over my head. I am forever grateful to those people, and they allow us to do what we want to do. They allowed me to be me, I can thrive in an environment where you can be yourself. Them re-signing is a huge deal. I kind of want to wrestle them at some point," said the current International Champion. [H/T:FightFul]

