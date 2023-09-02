Orange Cassidy believes AEW wouldn't exist without these top stars

The current AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, recently spoke about some top stars and gave his thoughts on how they are the heart and soul of the company.

The top stars are none other than Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page. The Elite is undoubtedly the glue that holds All Elite Wrestling together as they were the first, including Cody Rhodes, involved in the plan to make a company starting with All In in 2018.

The Elite recently renewed their contracts with All Elite Wrestling, signing multi-year contracts back in August. Speaking to Brandon Walker of Rasslin', Orange Cassidy talked about the group sticking with the company.

"This company wouldn't exist without them. It's very clear, it's very apparent, if you don't think that, then you don't know what AEW is, and that's fine. They are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything AEW represents. Without those guys, I wouldn't be sitting here with you while toilets are being flushed over my head. I am forever grateful to those people, and they allow us to do what we want to do. They allowed me to be me, I can thrive in an environment where you can be yourself. Them re-signing is a huge deal. I kind of want to wrestle them at some point," said the current International Champion. [H/T:FightFul]

Bully Ray chooses Roman Reigns as wrestler of the year over AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently chose Roman Reigns over Orange Cassidy.

Roman Reigns recently crossed the three-year mark in his historic Universal Championship reign. He has held the title for 1000+ days and could break Bruno Sammartino's legendary 1,237-day title reign if he stays champion until January 31, 2024.

On the other hand, Orange Cassidy has been AEW International Champion for 324+ days. He has defended his title regularly and recently cut an intense promo that impressed the fans.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained the reason for picking Roman Reigns as the wrestler of the year:

"To me, the wrestler of the year is the person who has drawn the most money, put the most a*ses in seats, and he has raised the tide the highest. That's Roman Reigns to me." [From 0:52 to 01:02]

This weekend will be quite interesting for wrestling fans, as both companies are set to host their special events. WWE Payback is just a few hours away, with John Cena as the show's guest host. AEW's weekly programming, Collision, will collide with the premium live event tonight, as we are just a day removed from All Out live from Chicago.

