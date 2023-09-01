Cody Rhodes' original plans for WWE SmackDown during Bray Wyatt's tribute show revealed - Reports

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared in the front along with several WWE Superstars to pay tribute to the late star, Bray Wyatt. However, the initial plans for The American Nightmare were different.

The wrestling world lost one of its favorite stars on August 24 due to a heart attack. As soon as Triple H announced the tragic passing of Wyatt, the company canceled a few plans ahead of paying respect to the Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Wyatt.

The blue brand show commenced with Michael Cole announcing a traditional ten-bell salute to honor The Eater of Worlds and Terry Funk. The segment featured The Wyatt Family - Braun Strowman & Erick Rowan. LA Knight, Triple H, Bobby Lashley, Rhodes, and other stars gathered on the entrance ramp.

The latest report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that The American Nightmare wasn't supposed to be on TV. He was there initially to work only for the SmackDown dark match main event.

Rhodes had known the former Universal Champion since both were very young, as the two families were linked, so WWE put him in front and center alongside The Wyatt Family members.

Later on, in SmackDown's dark match main event, Cody went on to defeat Austin Theory.

Cody Rhodes opens up on what he misses about being with AEW

Rhodes recently reflected upon his time in All Elite Wrestling, where he played a significant role in the company.

In 2019, the 38-year-old established the Jacksonville-based company alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Not only that, The American Nightmare was also Executive Vice President of the promotion before returning home to WWE in 2022.

While speaking on WWE After The Bell, Cody Rhodes recalled having an office space in AEW was interesting.

"The only thing I miss is I had an office in every building. In that office was some of the most fun, no business was being done, maybe five percent business, and [Brandi Rhodes] was the one doing business, the other 95 percent of it was me and my buddies," he said.

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, John Cena is set to make a massive return and will pay his respect to his former rival, Bray Wyatt.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will appear on the Friday Night show again.

