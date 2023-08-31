WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discloses what he misses about being with AEW

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE, but he had to leave behind a lot in AEW to get there. The American Nightmare recently reflected on his time as the Jacksonville-based company's EVP.

In 2019, alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Tony Khan, Rhodes established AEW. The Elite and Rhodes became executive vice presidents of the promotion besides being in-ring competitors. After a memorable run in All Elite Wrestling, the two-time Intercontinental Champion jumped ship to WWE in 2022.

During his recent appearance on WWE After The Bell, Cody Rhodes recalled how fun it was to have an office space in AEW.

"The only thing I miss is I had an office in every building. In that office was some of the most fun, no business was being done, maybe five percent business, and [Brandi Rhodes] was the one doing business, the other 95 percent of it was me and my buddies. Some of the guys go to the buildings, and they'll take a picture of where my room was and send it to me. It's really sad." (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

AEW recently held its biggest pay-per-view yet, All In, which ended up being a resounding success for the promotion. In light of the achievement, Ricky Starks took to social media to thank Cody Rhodes for his role in building up the company.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the result here.

Nick Jackson recently squashed rumors about heat between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

The American Nightmare's AEW departure seemingly came out of nowhere. Hence, many believed he left the company due to issues with the company's management and colleagues, including a rift with the Bucks.

According to Nick Jackson in a recent Instagram Story, this wasn't the case at all. While tensions could have existed between them, he claimed that The Elite didn't hate Cody Rhodes. He also credited the WWE star for paving the way for All In 2023.

"This doesn't happen without you. Spoiler alert for the people who say we hate each other. That isn't true," Jackson posted.

Rhodes played a vital role in All In 2018

Could The American Nightmare someday return to AEW? At this stage, it's unlikely simply because he wants to secure the WWE Championship first.