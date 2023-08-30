"That isn't true" - Top star says he and Cody Rhodes don't hate each other

A top star has clarified that he and Cody Rhodes don't hate each other.

The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson celebrated the success of AEW All In by sharing a bunch of stories on his official Instagram handle. He thanked several All Elite stars in his stories and dedicated one story to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was a major reason behind All In 2018's success and AEW's existence. He remained with the promotion till early 2022 before jumping ship to WWE.

Over the past year, rumors and speculation have run rampant that The Elite and Cody aren't on good terms. Jackson debunked those and made it known via his story that The Elite and Rhodes don't hate each other:

"This doesn't happen without you. Spoiler alert for the people who say we hate each other. That isn't true," he wrote.

Nick Jackson's story about Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes on his relationship with The Elite

Rhodes made his WWE return at last year's WrestleMania and beat Seth Rollins. More than a year later, he is the company's biggest babyface and is seemingly being groomed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Earlier this year, Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and opened up about his relationship with The Elite. Here's what he said:

“I had a great relationship with Matt, Nick, and Kenny still do. It definitely was tested by being young executives. It was tested by having different opinions on wrestling, but our different opinions is what made it strong [sic]. That’s what made us work. I want to do Crockett and old school and they want to do PWG and West Coast and damn, I loved it. That contention is what made us bond. We’re bonded forever because of the things we did," Rhodes said. (H/T Fightful.com)

AEW is thriving and recently set several records with All In London. Rhodes is also doing quite well in WWE and could become the company's top champion in the coming months.

Did you believe that there was a rift between Rhodes and The Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE