5 ways WWE stars subtly paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

WWE delivered an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown. The show commenced with a poignant ten-bell salute, where WWE Superstars gathered on the entrance ramp alongside Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan. Notably, Wyatt's empty rocking chair was placed at the forefront, adding an emotional touch to the tribute.

Throughout the entire episode of the Blue Brand, WWE stars found various ways to honor Wyatt. With that said, let's delve into five ways in which these superstars paid tribute to the legendary Bray Wyatt on the recent edition of SmackDown.

#5. Bayley tributes Bray Wyatt with an armband

Expand Tweet

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds by wearing an armband bearing his name. Fans observed this heartfelt gesture during a backstage segment that occurred just before the IYO Sky and Zelina Vega Championship match.

This tribute from the former SmackDown Women's Champion has undoubtedly resonated with the WWE Universe and those who were close to Bray Wyatt.

#4. Zelina Vega had Bray's name written on her shoulder

Not only did Bayley pay tribute, but Zelina Vega is another female star who honored The Eater of Worlds on tonight's edition of the show. For those who may not be aware, Zelina Vega competed against IYO Sky in a WWE Women's Championship match. Despite delivering a classic performance, IYO Sky managed to retain her title.

Fans keenly noticed that Zelina had "Bray" written on her shoulder during the match. In fact, Zelina Vega even shared a photo of this tribute on her Twitter account. This gesture by Zelina Vega is a poignant homage to Bray Wyatt, symbolizing his impactful contribution to the world of wrestling.

#3. Rey Mysterio uses Wyatt's moves during his match

Expand Tweet

Another heartfelt tribute to The Wyatt Family leader was paid by the United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. This poignant gesture occurred during his non-title match against Grayson Waller on the Blue Brand.

Throughout the match, Mysterio incorporated moves that were frequently associated with Bray Wyatt. The Hall of Famer used Wyatt's signature clothesline and senton in a sequence reminiscent of Wyatt. This tribute by Rey garnered significant applause from both the crowd in attendance and fans across the internet.

Furthermore, Rey Mysterio also donned an armband that featured the initials of both Wyatt and Terry Funk, serving as a mark of honor for their legacies.

#2. Finn Balor and LA Knight by competing in the main event

Expand Tweet

The main event of a recent edition of SmackDown featured a match between LA Knight and Finn Balor. This match carries a significant undertone as it serves as a sign of respect for Bray Wyatt. For those who may not be aware, Balor was the first opponent of Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend. This rivalry began back in SummerSlam 2019, marking the debut of Wyatt as The Fiend.

On the other hand, LA Knight was the final opponent faced by The Eater of Worlds. In their last encounter at Royal Rumble 2023, Wyatt wrestled against Knight. Tragically, following the news of Wyatt's passing, this match became the final match of his wrestling career.

Therefore, it's evident that the match between Knight and Balor is also intended as a mark of respect for Bray Wyatt. Both stars are paying homage to Wyatt's legacy through their participation in this bout.

#1. LA Knight & Montez Ford used Wyatt's popular catchphrase

Expand Tweet

Before competing against Balor, The Megastar took a moment to offer an individual tribute to Bray Wyatt during his promo segment. Despite grappling with his emotions, Knight managed to uphold his character and spoke about the profound creativity that defined Wyatt. In a touching gesture, Knight acknowledged Wyatt's contribution to the industry.

As the segment reached its conclusion, Knight shifted gears and transitioned to hyping his upcoming match against The Miz at Payback. In doing so, he cleverly incorporated Wyatt's unique style by using the phrase "Run," which was a well-known catchphrase Wyatt used to issue warnings to his opponents.

Furthermore, Montez Ford also paid tribute to The Eater of Worlds by incorporating another iconic line associated with Wyatt, "We got the whole world in our hands."

