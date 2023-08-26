Bayley and Zelina Vega share subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt during WWE SmackDown

WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of SmackDown with songs playing throughout and a ten-bell salute at the beginning of the show.

WWE Superstars continued to pay homage to the former Champion throughout the show as well, with Rey Mysterio using several of his moves, while Zelina Vega had Bray written on her arm for her Women's Championship match against IYO SKY.

Damage CTRL was at ringside, and Bayley was wearing Wyatt-inspired red and black pants in the style of The Fiend. She also had a Bray Wyatt armband.

Throughout the day, fans and superstars have shared their tributes to Wyatt on Social Media. The company has allowed tonight's episode of the show to be a joint celebration of Terry Funk's and Bray Wyatt's lives.

Wyatt passed away last night at 36, and it was later reported that this resulted from a heart attack. Terry Funk's passing at 79 was revealed earlier this week.

Everyone at Sportdskeeda would like to pass on their condolences to the Rotunda family at this difficult time, to his partner JoJo Offerman and his children.

