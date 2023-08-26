Rey Mysterio paid a subtle tribute to Bray Wyatt during his match on WWE SmackDown: Find out how

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was in action on the Bray Wyatt tribute show on SmackDown. The United States Champion squared off against Grayson Waller in a non-title match on the blue brand. Rey also paid a subtle tribute to Wyatt during his match.

During the match, Rey countered Waller’s momentum with a clothesline followed by a running senton. This combination was part of Wyatt’s moveset, and he regularly used it to take out some of his greatest rivals in the business.

Check out Rey Mysterio’s tribute to Bray Wyatt below:

The match between Rey and Waller was full of action. The arrogant Aussie tried his best to put down the iconic luchador. He even got some help from Austin Theory, who arrived toward the closing moments of the match to cause a distraction for the Hall of Famer.

Theory tried to stop Rey from hitting Waller with a splash, but Santos Escobar took him out with a superkick. As Theory was down, Rey Mysterio used this opportunity to hit Grayson Waller with a splash and got the win.

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory at Payback 2023.

Rey Mysterio had two tributes for Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Not only did Rey Mysterio pay tribute to Bray Wyatt by taking a move from the Eater of World’s playbook, but he also wore armbands with Wyatt and Terry Funk’s initials written on them. Both Funk and Wyatt passed away one day apart.

WWE opened SmackDown with a ten-bell salute for both wrestlers as the entire locker room stood on the stage in complete silence. Wyatt’s close friends Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were also on the blue brand to pay their respects to their friend and mentor.

It remains to be seen how long Mysterio will be able to hold onto his title, with Austin Theory determined to regain his lost glory. Payback will definitely be a test of Mysterio's strength.

