Two major stars were brought in for WWE's tribute to Bray Wyatt tonight on SmackDown.

Erik Rowan and Braun Strowman were part of Bray Wyatt's faction, The Wyatt Family. Together, they dominated the WWE roster for years. The faction also included Luke Harper, who passed away in 2020. The stable was quite popular and even produced two world champions.

However, sadly, Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 yesterday due to a heart attack, according to reports. The Eater of Worlds was off WWE television for several months due to a "life and career-threatening illness." It was also reported that he had got COVID, which exacerbated his heart issue. Although he was making much progress, the creative genius suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Hence, tonight on the blue brand, WWE is hosting a tribute show in honor of the late superstar. At the start of the show, the entire WWE roster was present on the entrance ramp for the 10 bell rings. Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were also present there.

Strowman has been off television for several weeks due to an injury, while Erick Rowan was released from the company a couple of years ago. Rowan also appeared for AEW's tribute show when Luke Harper passed away.

It is very saddening to see a beloved member of the WWE roster pass away, and we send our heartfelt condolences to Wyatt and his family.

