Today's edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News & Rumor Roundup will focus solely on Bray Wyatt's tragic demise. The former Universal Champion passed away yesterday at the age of 36.

Triple H announced the devastating news, leaving the wrestling world in utter shock. Several wrestlers have paid tribute to Wyatt on social media, including the likes of John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Braun Strowman.

A few important reports have emerged on Bray Wyatt's death, including the cause and what the company might be planning moving forward. So, let's get into today's roundup.

#4. The reported cause of Bray Wyatt's passing

Bray Wyatt had been suffering from a "life and career-threatening illness," which was why he was abruptly taken off WWE television in February. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was given permission to report that the illness was COVID and that it exacerbated his existing heart issues.

It looked like Wyatt was getting better, as Sapp further noted that there was a lot of positive progress in his recovery. However, he unfortunately suffered a heart attack yesterday and passed away.

#3. He was expected to return

To highlight how sudden and unexpected Bray Wyatt's death was, he was reportedly looking to return to the ring upon full recovery from his illness. His father, Mike Rotunda, fully expected his son to make a return to the ring.

The former WWE Superstar said so during an interview with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, who recalled Rotunda's words during a live stream on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook page.

"Dr. Chris Featherstone, who I do the UnSKripted show with, he and I interviewed Bray Wyatt's dad two weeks ago, SummerSlam weekend in Detroit. We asked him a question about a comeback. He said, 'Don't believe what you see on the internet. But he will be back.' We left it at that," said Bill Apter.

Wyatt's last televised match came at the Royal Rumble this year, where he defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match. This marked the only time he wrestled on television since returning at Extreme Rules 2022.

#2. How WWE is helping his family

The loss of Windham Rotunda is a painful one, especially for his family. WWE has already taken steps to help them out. According to PWInsider, the company has set up its website to reflect that the money raised from Bray Wyatt's merchandise from the shop will go to his family.

This is a heartwarming gesture from WWE at the saddest of times. Our thoughts are with the Rotunda family, Wyatt's partner JoJo, and their children.

#1. What happens on SmackDown?

WWE has an episode of SmackDown to run tonight. However, the plans for the show have been thrown into disarray following the terrible news from yesterday.

According to BWE (via Xero News), the company has put all plans for tonight's show on hold, and everything scheduled for SmackDown has been scrapped. All meetings were reportedly canceled, with the entire focus being on Bray Wyatt's family.

The show was set to feature Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller, IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women's Championship, and Jimmy Uso's return. They will likely be postponed to next week's SmackDown, the go-home show for Payback.

It is widely expected that SmackDown will be a tribute show for Wyatt, like the episode of RAW following Eddie Guerrero's death in November 2005.

