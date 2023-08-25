Bray Wyatt's father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, had expected star to return to the ring, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Amid the news of Bray Wyatt's passing, the context surrounding the tragedy might make the situation even worse. Bill Apter spoke about his interview with Mike Rotunda during SummerSlam week and how the WWE Hall of Famer expected his son to return to the ring.

Bray had been absent from WWE TV since before WrestleMania, with his feud against Bobby Lashley coming to an anti-climactic halt. The star didn't appear on TV after February.

Recently, news broke that he had been suffering a "life and career-threatening illness," which he was finally recovering from. The suddenness of his passing today is underlined by the report stating that he was preparing for a return. Wyatt reportedly suffered a heart attack earlier today and passed away.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook page, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about his last interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. He mentioned how Rotunda had asked him not to believe what he saw on the internet, and Bray would be back.

"36 years old. What an absolutely horrible, horrible thing. Dr. Chris Featherstone, who I do the UnSKripted show with, he and I interviewed Bray Wyatt's dad two weeks ago, SummerSlam weekend in Detroit. We asked him a question about a comeback. He said, 'Don't believe what you see on the internet. But he will be back.' We left it at that. And then to see Triple H's tweet a little while ago, that Bray Wyatt has passed away. I mean, where did this... come out of nowhere. This is horrible, horrible, news." (00:51 - 1:36)

The fact that this news came only two weeks after this interview only further underlines the tragedy for what it was.

We at Sportskeeda wish Bray Wyatt's family and friends strength in these troubling times.

