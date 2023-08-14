Bray Wyatt's father provides big update on the WWE star's return (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, aka WWE legend IRS, recently gave a promising update on his son's wrestling future.

Wyatt has not appeared on WWE television since his WrestleMania 39 storyline with Bobby Lashley abruptly ended in March. Last week, Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select that the former WWE Champion is "closer" to returning after a "life and career-threatening" illness.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon, Rotunda confirmed that Wyatt will return to WWE:

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there." [0:50 – 1:03]

Wyatt previously returned to WWE in October 2022 at Extreme Rules. Since then, his only televised match took place in January 2023, when he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble.

Mike Rotunda offers update on Bray Wyatt's relative

The Rotunda family has been involved in the wrestling business for many decades. Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas is well-known to WWE fans. Their uncle Barry Windham also wrestled for WCW and WWE in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mike Rotunda, Barry Windham's brother-in-law, said the legendary wrestler's health has improved since he suffered a heart attack in December 2022:

"Barry's doing good, actually just did a signing recently, so he's back up and running and actually doing well." [0:34 – 0:43]

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was named after his uncle Barry. It has been speculated that the former Wyatt Family leader's on-screen ally Uncle Howdy is based on Barry Windham.

