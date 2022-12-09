Update on WWE Legend Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's Uncle, after major health scare

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's uncle, recently came out of the ICU after having a heart attack over a week ago.

Amongst several wrestling families in the company, the Windham's have contributed plenty to the sport. The Windham's have several Hall of Famers in the industry such as the IRS, Barry Windham, and the next generation, including Bo Dallas and Wyatt.

Barry Windham recently suffered a serious heart attack on December 2nd as he was traveling through the Atlanta airport. A week after being in the ICU, Mike Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's father, provided an update:

"Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer."

Mika Rotunda @MikaRotunda



I wanted to give an update!

I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.



Thanks again everyone!

There absolutely is power in prayer. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week.I wanted to give an update!I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand.Thanks again everyone!There absolutely is power in prayer. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️There absolutely is power in prayer.

Windham worked for WWE and WCW during his prime years. In 2012, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of The Four Horsemen.

Bray Wyatt's 'Uncle Howdy' is reportedly based on Barry Windham

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt returned to the company after being released the previous year. The White Rabbit teasers and easter eggs were revealed to be the returning Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds shocked the world when he mentioned that he is not back alone. A new character appeared in WWE called Uncle Howdy, who has been haunting Wyatt ever since he made his way back to the company.

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful mentioned that the character Uncle Howdy matches the former NWA World Champion and Bray Wyatt's real-life uncle Barry Windham. Check it out:

It would be interesting to see if the Eater of Worlds ever makes an on-screen reference to his uncle on which the character is likely based. Wyatt is currently on the blue brand feuding with LA Knight.

What do you think of Wyatt's ongoing feud with LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes