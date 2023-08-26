Top female star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt in a unique way

A top female star paid tribute to Bray Wyatt who recently passed away.

Zelina Vega is one of the more popular women on WWE's roster of late. Her growth in popularity has resulted in her getting a small push recently, resulting in her competing for the Women's World Championship earlier this year in Puerto Rico against Rhea Ripley. Although she came up short, a lot of fans were all praise for her emotion packed performace.

Tonight on SmackDown, Zelina Vega had another opportunity to compete for the WWE Women's Championship, against IYO SKY. Although she gave her best, Vega still wasn't able to get the job done tonight as well.

Following the match, Zelina took to Twitter to pay her tribute to Bray Wyatt in her own unique way. She posted a photo of her arm, with the Eater of Worlds' name written across it.

"Love you," wrote Vega.

Check out the tweet here:

Wyatt passed away yesterday, at the age of 36, due to a reported heart attack. The former WWE Champion had been off television since earlier this year, due to a "life and career-threatening illness". The news of Wyatt's death sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Wyatt's family in these difficult times.

