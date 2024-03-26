"I got in the ring last week and just felt perfectly okay" - Former WWE star teases return after 12 years

A former WWE commentator currently signed to AEW has grabbed headlines after sharing his experience of setting foot inside a ring after a long time.

The name in question is Nigel McGuinness. Before retiring from active competition in 2011, he was one of the top names in ROH. He also had a memorable feud with AEW star Bryan Danielson. The 48-year-old later worked as a commentator in WWE between 2016 and 2022.

On an episode of Wrestling Weekly with Les Thatcher and Victor Sosa, McGuinness spoke about his storied career before calling out Bryan Danielson. He mentioned that staying on the sidelines and watching his peers compete inside the ring was difficult.

The former ROH World Champion further disclosed that he set foot inside the ring last week and felt fine despite not wrestling an official match since December 17, 2011.

"I can wrestle today, you know? I got in the ring last week, and I just felt perfectly okay. Sometimes, people say it's a lot easier if you choose yourself to quit and I don't think that's the case." [H/T: PostWrestling]

McGuinness and Danielson have had some intense matches over the years, including the ROH World Title and ROH Pure Championship Unification bout in 2006. Since the AEW commentator signed with the Tony Khan-led company, there has been speculation about his potential in-ring return. However, there has been no significant update on the situation.

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson confronted Nigel McGuinness on AEW programming

Bryan Danielson is on the active roster of AEW and among the company's top names. Nigel McGuinness often fires shots at The American Dragon on commentary.

On a recent episode of Collision, Danielson finally confronted McGuinness during his match against Shane Taylor. This has led many to believe that the long-time rivals could once again lock horns in the near future.

The former WWE World Champion recently tried to win the AEW Continental Championship at Revolution 2024 but was unsuccessful. Given the recent teases by McGuinness, the company may be looking to book them in a match in the future.

