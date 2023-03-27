"I don't have a gripe about it" - Top star has a bittersweet reaction to Saraya using his gimmick in AEW

AEW star Saraya has recently made a habit of covering her enemies with green spray paint, something that another top star in the industry has noticed as it's incredibly similar to what he does.

The star in question is current Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, who turned to the dark side in December 2022 after he defeated Black Taurus at Impact Wrestling's Over Drive event.

Miguel won the match by using green spray paint to blind Black Taurus to pick up the victory, weeks before Saraya began using the same spray paint to write L's on anyone who stood in The Outsiders' way in AEW.

During an interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Trey Miguel was asked about the former WWE Divas Champion using a similar gimmick similar to his own, and this is what he had to say:

“It was weird to see, I’m not sour about it, and I’m not, anything in wrestling belongs to anybody. These are just tools to get yourself from points A to B. And I just wish it wasn’t chosen to be done at the same time. Literally, I don’t have a gripe about it, but at the same time, it’s very cool to know that someone wants to do what you’re doing. When I sit back and think about it, it’s like ok, that means we’re doing something right. Can’t be mad about that.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Miguel has been able to keep hold of his X-Division Championship since adopting spray paint to his arsenal, defeating the likes of Crazzy Steve and former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado along the way.

Saraya will appear live this week on AEW Dynamite

As the weeks go by, it seems that more and more members of the AEW women's division are standing up for themselves and taking on The Outsiders, with Willow Nightingale being one of the most vocal.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale will take on her former tag team partner Ruby Soho, who will have both Saraya and Toni Storm in her corner.

They teamed up to win a brutal street fight together in LA; now rising star Willow Nightingale will step up to fight outcast Ruby Soho on TBS this Wednesday!

Ruby turned her back on the homegrown stars of AEW to side with Storm and Saraya at the Revolution pay-per-view, but when it comes to Willow, there is a level of personal animosity in their relationship that will make their match a must-see contest this week.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

