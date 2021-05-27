"I have grown since then"- AEW star Sammy Guevara recalls Sasha Banks controversy

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently opened up on the Sasha Banks controversy last year, which created an uproar among fans. The Inner Circle member said he has grown as a person since the whole fiasco took place.

In June 2020, an old audio clip had resurfaced in which Guevara made some unsavory comments about Banks.

As a result, the AEW star faced a month-long suspension from Tony Khan's promotion and underwent sensitivity training during that time period as well.

Later, Sasha Banks revealed she had an "open discussion" with Sammy Guevara about the issue and that the latter understood the gravity of his comments.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Sammy Guevara explained that his comments against Banks were bad and reflected his immaturity. However, the AEW star accepts that he learned a lot from the controversy when he was undergoing sensitivity training.

“Oh 100%, man. I mean the Sasha stuff, those were bad comments on my end from years ago,” reflected Guevara. “[It was] just immaturity. And I have grown since then. [My] whole thing too last year, I did the sensitivity training. I don’t know everything, and I am not going to pretend like I do. So, when they said to do this training, I said ‘Let me look at it from a silver lining [perspective]. You know, I could learn some stuff from this, probably.’ And I did learn some stuff." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Guevara further stated that he looked at the silver lining of the situation and how it allowed him to grow into a better person.

Sammy Guevara reveals fellow AEW star Chris Jericho guided him during the time

Sammy Guevara disclosed that his Inner Circle stablemate, Chris Jericho, was by his side during the whole controversy and guided him to deal with all the press.

The AEW star claimed that wrestling websites would make fun of him over the years, but he intends to stay in the spotlight regardless of the nature of the news.

"Jericho is the man. He helped me a bunch during that whole time and all the controversies that are happening throughout my time,” laughed Guevara. “That’s the thing. All these wrestling sites and all these dirt-sheets, they’re going to have fun with me over the years, man. Because I’m going to be here for a long time and I intend to make a lot more news [either] good, bad, whatever,"

Sammy Guevara will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30th, where he and his The Inner Circle stablemates will battle it out against The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match.

