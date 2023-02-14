"I haven’t forgotten what you did to me Mox" - AEW star sends a warning to Jon Moxley 

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently received a warning on Twitter.

Ever since The Purveyor of Violence joined the All Elite promotion, he has made it a point to make enemies across the roster. His anti-hero persona has clearly not done him any favors, although he does show occasional respect to opponents who impress him.

Jon Moxley had previously encountered Preston Vance in intense fights. Both times, the Dark Order member was severely battered, prompting him to vow to take revenge someday. With an upcoming tag team match involving the two scheduled for Dynamite this week, Vance posted a threatening tweet.

"I haven’t forgotten what you did to me Mox.#AEW 🩸#AEWDynamite #LFI #PerroPeligroso #StillHandPicked"

You can check out the uncensored photos in the tweet here.

Jim Cornette believes AEW star Jon Moxley should turn heel

While The Purveyor of Violence has almost always walked a thin line between a babyface and a heel, Jim Cornette believes the star should have turned to the dark side during his feud with Hangman Adam Page.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had previously been in a heated rivalry with Moxley. Their trilogy of matches ended with the latter claiming a hard-fought win. Despite Moxley getting cheered by fans, Cornette explained on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast how the star's behavior justified a heel turn.

"I know Moxley has his appeal and I, every week, kinda try to see it. It's almost a rib at this point. So, we thought, ‘well is Moxley the one that’s trying to turn heel on Page?’ Because he was being such a d**k. But then Page was kind of a d**k too, but that’s kind of him naturally, so we weren’t sure," Jim Cornette said. [01:31 - 01:56]

It remains to be seen what is next for Moxley in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see more of Preston Vance on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes