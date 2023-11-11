"I hope not that guy should be fired" - Fans believe The Devil's identity has been revealed after spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite once again saw the return of The Devil on screen. He showed himself to the entire world after The Acclaimed were jumped by masked men.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn were brutally attacked, after they were apparently blindsided in a backstage segment. One of the masked men even threw Bowens through a glass window. That spot got the fans into a frenzy and they all had one thing to say.

Expand Tweet

That spot reminded most of them about Jack Perry, and how he threw Hook onto a car windshield at AEW All in at Wembley Stadium. Most of them were guessing that the person behind the Devil mask was indeed Perry, and that he would return soon.

Fan reactions 1

While some were excited about Perry being the person behind the mask, others were not too enthused about the same, and said that if it was Perry, then it would be very underwhelming and lame. They also pointed out that Perry should not be the one, as he was the one responsible for the firing of CM Punk.

Fan reactions 2

There were some off the cuff guesses too, like Britt Baker and Dolph Ziggler. However, at this point, anything is possible.

Dave Meltzer gives update on Jack Perry’s AEW future

Ever since Jack Perry got suspended after his scuffle with CM Punk, he has not been seen on AEW television.

Punk got fired in acrimonious circumstances, while Perry was just suspended. But fans have not seen him since August, and there was a lot of speculation around his future.

However, Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Radio, had an update last month. He revealed that while he does not know anything new, he hoped that he would be reinstated at some point in the future.

"Nope, nothing new on him. He’ll be reinstated, hopefully, at some point, but I don’t know when that would be," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see who Jack Perry will go up against when he makes his AEW comeback.

Who do you think is behind the mask? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here