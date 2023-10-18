Big update on Jack Perry's AEW future - Reports

After weeks of speculation, there is reportedly an update on the future of AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

During the All In pre-show, Jack Perry allegedly taunted CM Punk, saying, "It's real glass, cry me a river," as the latter told him not to use it during the spot. After that taunt, they got into a backstage altercation, which led to the firing of Punk and the suspension of Perry.

Now that the dust has settled, rumors of the former AEW Tag Team Champion returning to the promotion have started floating around again. As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there isn't any new information about his return.

"Nope, nothing new on him. He’ll be reinstated, hopefully, at some point, but I don’t know when that would be," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

According to recent reports, Jack Perry is no longer under indefinite suspension, and he will return when the time is right.

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell talks about "The Real Glass" incident

While talking to Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated on what possibly happened during the altercation.

"He did go out there and send a message right to Punk when he said, 'It's real glass cry me a river.' If I had told a guy not to do that, and he went out there and done that, that would piss me off too. And when he came back through that Gorilla position, I would've asked him about it. I heard Punk was the aggressor, and he didn't punch him, he just snatched him. I think he just picked the table up to knock monitors off, and he screamed at Tony," said Dutch Mantell.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Jack Perry's return as he hasn't seen since All In.

When do you think Jack Perry will return to the company? Let us know in the comments below.

