"That would piss me off too" - Former WWE star would have confronted Jack Perry like CM Punk (Exclusive)

A former WWE manager recently discussed CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage scuffle, which resulted in AEW President Tony Khan firing Punk from the company. The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell.

The former WWE manager said that he would have confronted Jack Perry like CM Punk allegedly did at All In 2023. This does not come as a surprise, as the veteran previously speculated that Punk's firing had much to do with The Young Bucks' backstage politics.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated what could have happened between Punk and Perry on August 27, 2023.

"He did go out there and send a message right to Punk when he said, 'It's real glass cry me a river.' If I had told a guy not to do that, and he went out there and done that, that would piss me off too. And when he came back through that Gorilla position, I would've asked him about it. I heard Punk was the aggressor, and he didn't punch him, he just snatched him. I think he just picked the table up to knock monitors off, and he screamed at Tony."

Mantell added that the former WWE Champion's alleged actions could have hurt Tony Khan:

"Samoa Joe calmed him down and got him out of there. He did it in front of everybody, so apparently, it hurt Tony's feelings. If I was paying someone good money and he was screaming at me, They'd have to go. But again, like I said, maybe Punk wanted to go, So he said, 'If this doesn't work, maybe this will.'" [6:00 - 7:50]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discusses whether female AEW personality was behind CM Punk's firing

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jim Cornette's belief that CM Punk's firing was due to The Young Bucks' closeness with AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh.

CM Punk was fired from AEW last week after his physical altercation with Jack Perry. Meanwhile, Perry was indefinitely suspended from the promotion.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran addressed Jim Cornette's statement and explained how Tony Khan should've handled the situation.

"Cornette just has a way of putting things into perspective. But I don't know this lady [Parekh], I don't even know her position. I just heard she's the head of legal at AEW. And I don't know how this is gonna end up. But I think Punk, they've been moving to get rid of him for a year. and this was the perfect opportunity. But Tony should have said, 'Screw it! I'm tired of this, Punk you need to go. I'm getting rid of you.' And I wouldn't run it through a committee, that's just trying to cover his own butt, I guess." (1:55 - 2:42)

Mantell added:

"Jim [Cornette] said in that statement that he released, he made some innuendos, and he actually has said, 'Sue me and go ahead, and we'll take a deposition under oath.' 'Cause he's actually challenged AEW to sue him. So, I don't know. And he's accusing that lady of dispensing more than legal advice." (5:45 - 6:20)

