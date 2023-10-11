AEW finally makes decision on Jack Perry's future - Reports

It seems as though AEW has silently made a decision on Jack Perry's standing in the promotion since indefinitely suspending for his role in the now infamous backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In.

While this incident saw the Voice of the Voiceless receive his marching orders, Jack Perry suffered a less severe fate, and now, it seems as though the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is just a matter of time away from being back on TV.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, AEW has quietly changed Jack Perry's status internally:

“After speaking to some people, the belief of those who I have spoken to is that he is no longer on an indefinite suspension, but the company is in no rush to bring him back. The belief among the people I have spoken to is that the longer he is away, the longer it makes distance between himself and that incident with CM Punk. He had also just wrapped up that angle with Hook, so there is no rush to bring him back.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

As of yet, there is still no official word on when Perry will return to action for Tony Khan's promotion, but expect the wrestling world to be up in arms when it happens.

Former WWE Champion wants to avenge his only AEW loss

Shortly before his extended hiatus from AEW, Jack Perry was involved in a feud with HOOK and, by extension, the entire legacy of ECW. During this time, the former FTW Champion scored a memorable victory over Rob Van Dam.

But this might not be the end of the story, as The Whole F'n Show recently stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he has his eyes set on avenging this loss.

Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen. Nonetheless, fans will be overjoyed to see RVD back on Dynamite, Collision, or Rampage any time in the near future.

Would you like to see Jack Perry return and have a rematch with RVD? Sound off in the comments section below.