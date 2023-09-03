Jack Perry's status revealed after CM Punk's AEW firing - Reports

CM Punk's whirlwind of a stint in AEW has finally come to an end after his backstage altercation at All In. Now, we have an update on another star's status involved in the whole drama, Jack Perry.

The issues between Punk and Perry started after The Second City Saint reportedly rejected the former FTW Champion's proposal to use real glass in a spot. Jack Perry took shots at CM Punk during his match against Hook at All In, leading to the backstage fight between the two.

After much uncertainty over the last week, Punk's All Elite Wrestling contract was finally terminated by Tony Khan. In a Fightful Select report after the former WWE star's release, it was stated Perry is not slated to appear in "any Chicago-week shows."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, it was reported that Jack Perry has not been fired or been "informed of a firing," at least as of the Chicago native's exit. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will take any action against Perry for his role in the whole fiasco in the coming weeks.

Do you think AEW should have fired CM Punk? Will it affect the promotion in the long run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here