"I would hope he wouldn’t pout and complain" - EC3 dissects how AEW stars should react to new WWE talent taking away their spotlight (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has weighed in with his thoughts on how AEW stars should react if Tony Khan brings in yet another former WWE top talent like Mercedes Monè to his company.

All Elite Wrestling has brought in some of WWE's biggest names over the past few years, with the likes of CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley all winning the company's top prize along the way.

The latest name rumored to be heading to AEW is former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, who now goes by Mercedes Monè. The CEO made her shocking debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the recent Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Speaking as if he was in Tony Khan's shoes, EC3 stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" that if someone like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. confronted the AEW president over signing Mercedes, this is what he should say:

“What’s best for business? If you in that moment it’s best for business, maybe I would have done that moment. But this moment aroused that where it’s the best thing for business, and what’s great for business is another established name that you therefore can focus on, work to, work with and make me money because I own the company." [7:46-8:08]

EC3 elaborated by saying that if Tony Khan does bring in someone like Mercedes Monè, he would want his top stars to be happy about it, and think about how it can benefit the company above everyone else.

"I would hope he wouldn’t pout and complain because another huge name came in and made a gigantic statement on the very first day, I would want my top people to be like ‘I’m so happy they’re here, I can’t wait to work with them, how do we get there, and how do we make money?’” [8:09-8:34]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Mercedes Monè was rumored to be Saraya's partner on this week's AEW Dynamite

On the December 7th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. gave Saraya a choice: show up to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 11th with a tag team partner, or sit in the front row.

Saraya chose to find a partner, which ended up being revealed as former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. However, many people thought that Mercedes Monè would be by Saraya's side in Los Angeles.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



Is Britt Baker really going to say "I'm the boss" and Mercedes isn't showing up? Welp, tonight is AEW's last chance to squash any rumors about Mercedes Mone showing up on #AEWDynamite next week.Is Britt Baker really going to say "I'm the boss" and Mercedes isn't showing up? Welp, tonight is AEW's last chance to squash any rumors about Mercedes Mone showing up on #AEWDynamite next week.Is Britt Baker really going to say "I'm the boss" and Mercedes isn't showing up? https://t.co/oALYJi2WqU

The former WWE Superstar was even referenced by Baker on the January 4th edition of Dynamite when she called herself "The Boss," referencing Mercedes' nickname in WWE.

Do you think Mercedes Monè will appear on AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes