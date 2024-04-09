“I was hurt” - WWE veteran breaks silence on Cody Rhodes’ ‘untrue’ and ‘defamatory’ comments

A former WWE veteran clarifies the issue he had with the new Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes years ago and also noted that both of them are at peace now.

The WWE veteran in question is former head writer, Vince Russo. Russo has had an issue with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes which dates back to 2018 when Cody and his friends organized an indie event, 'All In.' Russo shared a post that he was ready to attend the event but Rhodes told him to stay away citing his bad behaviour.

Fast forward to nearly six years later, Vince Russo took to the 'X' social media platform to open up on his beef with Cody regarding what he claims to be untrue and defamatory statements made by The American Nightmare. Here is what Russo wrote in his post:

"Bro---I'm a man's man so I do want to put this publicly. Yes---I've had a checkered past with @CodyRhodes dating back to when he went to @AEW and said something about me that was untrue and defamatory---simply to get over with the Mark Fan Base. Yeah, I was hurt, because 1. I had never even met Cody and 2. I had worked with both his father and his brother and never had one issue with either one of them. Fact is that @dustinrhodes and myself were very close during the 'Goldust' years. So yeah---this really left me with a bad taste in my mouth towards Cody."

Russo also revealed that the peace between him and Cody long ago:

"With that said, when my son was working for @RealDDP, Cody came through to see Page and ran into Will. Cody apologized to Will for the thing he said about his father. I thought that was big of Cody---even though he never apologized directly to me."

WWE veteran sees Cody Rhodes as a heel

The WWE veteran, Vince Russo also repeated his previous words in his aforementioned post saying he still sees Cody Rhodes as a heel:

"As a lifelong wrestling fan, who has watched, created, wrote for and produced hundreds of wrestlers---I just saw Cody's character as a FULL-BLOWN HEEL. The suits, the money, the promos with the obscure references and big words---I still say---HE'S A HEEL! And, if he was portrayed that way---and, he will be some day---I'd probably be a HUGE FAN!!!"

In conclusion, Russo stated that he loved Cody's winning moment at WrestleMania 40 and he is now a believer in Rhodes. Only time will tell what's next for the new Undisputed champion.

