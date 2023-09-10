"I have no ill-feelings" - Will Ospreay confirms exit from wrestling company

Will Ospreay is calling it a day, as far as his stint with the company he was currently signed up with - One Pro Wrestling (1PW). Ospreay was among the few wrestlers who competed in different organizations, including the NJPW, where he is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

One Pro Wrestling is a British wrestling promotion that was relaunched last year. Ospreay debuted earlier this year in the company, where he is currently the reigning 1PW Heavyweight Champion. He won the title back in April 2023.

The Aerial Assassin recently took to Twitter and announced that he parted ways with the 1PW promotion. While comments about why Ospreay left the organization were just about growing, The Aerial Assassin silenced them once and for all with a simple tweet.

"That being said the roster & shows were extremely fun to be a part of because of the talent, the crew & the audience. I have no ill feelings towards 1PW/Steven. I wish them all the best for the future not just professionally but personally. I have no ill feelings towards 1PW/Steven. I wish them all the best for the future not just professionally but personally," Ospreay tweeted.

Will Ospreay once said he will never join WWE

The WWE is one of the most popular go-to places for wrestlers with stints in the indie circuits.

However, Will Ospreay is one of those rare names who said they won't go to the WWE.

In 2022, when Will Ospreay was interviewed by WRESTHINGS, he stated that 'he was not a fan of WWE. Ospreay also revealed why he doesn't see himself signing up with the Stamford-based company.

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life," said Ospreay. [H/T Fightful]

During the conversation, Will Ospreay also revealed one of the main reasons why he doesn't want to sign with WWE:

"If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it. Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. If you are part of that friend circle that I consider family, I'll do the exact same thing. It's important for me to have those breaks away from wrestling to be able to live that life because one day I wish to be like my dad or granddad or even my mom because they are the people that made me. I want to do that one day. New Japan, for me, is the enhancement and the focus is professional wrestling." [H/T Fightful]

