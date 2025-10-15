"I have no interest in watching WWE" - AEW veteran makes a blunt comment

A major AEW name made a revelation regarding WWE. The global sports entertainment juggernaut has enhanced its production qualities since becoming a part of Netflix. From graphics to lighting, everything has vastly improved. However, a veteran might have expressed his disinterest in watching the show.

Tony Schiavone is one of the top commentators the company has to offer. He has vast experience in the pro wrestling business. He made a name for himself as a WCW commentator. The 67-year-old star has never shied away from sharing his opinion on the commentary desk and off the screen.

While speaking on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone said that he has 'no interest' in watching the current WWE product. He further explained that he always tries to be original and therefore avoids watching the company.

“I have no interest in watching WWE or NXT current stuff, and that’s not to say anything bad about what they’re doing. I just have no interest in it because I want us to cut our own path and not try to be anything like them," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone explains why he didn't watch WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 was one of the top shows of 2025. The two-night event had high-caliber contests and strong star power.

While speaking on What Happened When, AEW veteran Tony Schiavone said that he avoided watching this year's Showcase of Immortals, as he will get to know about the show anyway from fans.

"I didn’t watch WrestleMania. I don’t need to watch WrestleMania because I know a lot of people will tell me about it moving forward. And I just thought it was a great night for us, and hopefully we can continue to pick up on that momentum," he said.

It remains to be seen if any WWE star responds to his recent comments.

