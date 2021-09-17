"I just bought a house" - AEW's Ruby Soho reveals her honest reaction to WWE release

Ruby Soho has detailed her release from WWE. While speaking to Chris Jericho on the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, Soho explained how she felt a sense of panic the minute the company let her go.

Having not worked on the independent circuit for five years, Ruby Soho wasn't sure if she would be successful if she returned to the indies. For this reason, the former WWE Superstar then started thinking about joining AEW.

The former leader of The Riott Squad revealed that her release from WWE came as a shock. Ruby Soho mentioned that she felt very sad at that moment. She was particularly upset about not being able to share the locker room with WWE's female Superstars, who had become like sisters to her.

"Like I said, everything from the moment I had gotten released, I really, genuinely kind of felt like a sense of panic," said Soho. "I just had so many questions that went through my head and I was like, 'I don't know. Because it came to me as a shock, like I didn't know, I had no like, feeling or anything like that and I was very sad. I loved the girls I shared the locker room with, like those women became like sisters to me. So it was just like, 'I'm not going back to work.'"

Ruby Soho further stated her release came out of the blue, though WWE released several Superstars before the wave of cuts that she was part of. Soho went on to reveal that at the time of her release, she had also bought a house, and everything was great until WWE let her go.

"I always kind of have kept my head on swivel, like, it's always one of those things, you're expendable, like you're replaceable, like you always know that," Soho continued. "But like, in that moment, I just bought a house and I was like, 'Everything's great,' and then it happened, and I was like, 'Wow, this is intense. And I genuinely just didn't know what to do."

Ruby Soho will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship next week

Ruby Soho will challenge Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Soho made her debut at the All Out pay-per-view, where she entered last in the Casino Battle Royal and eventually won the match. With this victory, she earned a title shot, and she'll fight for the gold next Wednesday.

Soho went on to win her first singles match in AEW by defeating Jamie Hayter, and she picked up a win in a trios bout on the subsequent episode of Rampage. Her AEW career is off to a strong start, and she could take it to the next level on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Also Read

What do you think about Soho's comments? Sound off below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier