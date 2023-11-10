"I just lost control" - AEW star reacts after raunchy Maria Kanellis moment 

An AEW star recently reacted after a raunchy Maria Kanellis moment on a Ring of Honor show. The star in question is Bronson.

On the recent edition of ROH Honor Club, the Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) went toe to toe with Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a Tag team match. During the match, there was a raunchy moment involving Maria Kanellis, who was at the ringside supporting Carter and Garrison.

With Bronson standing near the ring apron, the former WWE Superstar removed her robe to reveal her skinsuit. The 27-year-old excitedly shouted, "I am gonna b*st" and went running towards Kanellis, who sidestepped him at the last moment. As a result, Bronson went straight towards Cole Karter, who dropped him on his back.

The Dirty Bulk recently took to social to confess in a funny manner that he lost control at the moment.

"I poured that sweet, succulent, Savage Sauce down my goozle pipe & I just lost control… #ROH @ringofhonor" wrote Bronson.

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe relinquishes the ROH World TV Championship on AEW Dynamite

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe faced Keith Lee in a ROH World TV Championship match. The Samoan Submission Machine dominated the contest and choked The Limitless with a Coquina Clutch, retaining the title with a referee stoppage.

Following the match, the 44-year-old shocked the wrestling fans with a major announcement. Samoa Joe, who recently became the longest-reigning TV champion in ROH history, said he wanted to pursue his AEW World Championship dream and relinquished the ROH World TV Championship. The former WWE Superstar laid the title in the ring and left.

Expand Tweet

Over the past few weeks, Samoa Joe has made his intentions clear to AEW World Champion MJF that he was coming for his title and even attempted to strike a deal with The Devil by offering to stand by his side against Bullet Club Gold to get a future title shot in return.

What are your thoughts about Samoa Joe relinquishing the ROH TV Title? Tell us in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here