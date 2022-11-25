"I was [just] a piece in that story" - AEW star reflects on conclusion of his alliance with MJF

AEW star Shawn Spears has detailed the reason as to why he is no longer associated with current AEW World Champion MJF.

Spears was an integral part of Friedman's Pinnacle stable throughout 2021 before becoming Max's right hand man during the "Salt of the Earth's" feud with CM Punk and Wardlow.

However, upon his return to AEW in October 2022, Spears reverted back to his "Perfect 10" gimmick, one which he had portrayed during his time as Tye Dillinger in WWE, making reference to Friedman at all. Instead, he sided with his former Pinnacle stablemates FTR and Wardlow.

So what changed? Why has Shawn Spears distanced himself from MJF? Speaking at a "K & S Wrestlefest" virtual signing, the former WWE Superstar stated that it was a natural move to make given the conclusion of Friedman's stories with both CM Punk and Wardlow.

"I think that was just the end of the story because the story was him (Wardlow) and Max, I was [just] a piece in that story. I think that was just — we had a great run, a great time, a lengthy, on TV every week kind of story that we were running. We timed it and capped it off at the perfect time." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Many fans wondered where Spears had been during his lengthy absence from AEW, with some speculating that he would be heading back to WWE. However, the "Perfect 10" had many personal matters to attend to, including finding out he was becoming a father for the first time, and the unfortunate untimely passing of his mother.

MJF will address AEW fans on the upcoming episode of Dynamite

The new AEW World Champion was absent from the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite this past week as he was required on the set of "The Iron Claw," a movie about the legendary Von Erich family that MJF has landed a major role in.

Because of this, it was William Regal's task to explain why the two men had formed an alliance that led to Regal turning his back on Jon Moxley at Full Gear, helping Friedman win the AEW World Championship in the process.

Regal revealed that MJF will appear on the next episode of Dynamite to explain the situation, and hopefully give some clarity to AEW fans as to what is next for the new world champion.

What do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have to say for himself? Let us know in the comments section down below!

