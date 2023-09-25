WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently talked about Jade Cargill's move from AEW to WWE. He believed that she wasn't utilized well in AEW and this may have led to her move.

Cargill was the longest-reigning TBS Champion and was known for her long undefeated streak in singles competition. She recently finished up her time with All Elite Wrestling, having one final match with Kris Statlander. Despite her losing the match, there was a show of respect between the two after.

While on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis and Hall of Fame writer Bill Apter, Teddy Long talked about Jade Cargill. He talked about getting the chance to get to know her. He was excited for her, and he thought that this move to WWE was the best for her career.

Teddy stated:

"I've known Jade for quite a while. Not only was she down there face to face with us there that she went over to NXT for a little bit and went over to Mark Henry and trained her a lot. And then when she came to face to face, so Mark called me and said 'Hey, we're gonna send Jade over, and you know take care of her.' So yeah you know she's just a sweetheart and I'm really excited for her, 'cause now I think she'll be used right."

The former SmackDown General Manager claimed that she wasn't utilized well by AEW, and her development as a star may have surprised them. He believed that WWE saw this, and with her having huge potential in all areas, the promotion would use her the right way.

He further added:

"I just don't think they used her right in AEW, because I think she surprised them, she became so talented, and they didn't expect that. When they found that out, I can see where the jealousy has started to come in. You can just see what's just happening, but she is just talented, looks good, and I mean she's got everything to make it in this business. So, I think WWE sees that, and they're gonna use her right." [1:50-2:48]

Teddy Long once was said to have had a blade for self-defense against WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Recently, Teddy Long revealed that during a time when he and Ric Flair were not on good terms, the late Gary Hart provided him with a way to defend himself.

While guesting on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former General Manager revealed that he was given a blade by the late manager, which would serve as a way to defend himself, should Flair have kept bothering him.

Teddy said:

"I was having problems with [Ric] Flair and I guess Gary [Hart] probably knew what was going on, so he came to me one time and told me he made this blade and he said if Flair kept bothering me, he told me to take that blade and cut his throat. My right hand to god I’d have no reason to lie," he said. [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Teddy Long has been a prominent figure in the wrestling industry for years and has gotten to see the development of many superstars. Jade Cargill is the latest of them, and it is really interesting to see how far she goes with WWE.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's move to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to the Wrestling Time Machine and give us an H/T when getting quotes from first half of this article