WWE veteran was allegedly handed a blade to cut Ric Flair's throat

A wrestling veteran recently revealed a time when he was handed a blade to cut WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's throat.

The veteran in question is Teddy Long, who has been one of the prominent figures in NWA, WCW, and WWE. When the 76-year-old served as Friday Night SmackDown's General Manager, he received attention for his comic timing.

Given that Long has been an authority figure during his tenure in the wrestling industry, he recalled having a personal issue with The Nature Boy during their NWA days.

While speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Teddy Long talked about a backstage altercation with Flair, wherein the late wrestling manager Gary Hart helped him with a bizarre proposition.

Since Flair and Long didn't get along, Gary Hart handed the latter a blade and allegedly instructed him to cut The Nature Boy's throat if he caused any trouble. According to the late wrestling manager, the blade would serve as a means of self-defense against the 16-time World Champion.

"I was having problems with [Ric] Flair and I guess Gary [Hart] probably knew what was going on so he came to me one time and told me he made this blade and he said if Flair kept bothering me he told me to take that blade and cut his throat. My right hand to god I’d have no reason to lie," he said. [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Ric Flair sent a message to Logan Paul after beating him in a surprising rivalry

The WWE Hall of Famer and Logan Paul have been involved in the latest rivalry in regards to energy drink service.

The YouTuber star has his own energy drink brand Prime, which has created a buzz by partnering with major sports teams. In the latest wake, the 16-time time World Champion also launched his "Wooooo! Energy" brand.

Ric Flair mocked The Maverick on social media as his energy brand partnered with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, which happens to be the hometown of Paul.

Only time will tell how the YouTuber would reply to the WWE Hall of Famer ahead of their feud over energy drinks.

