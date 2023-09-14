Ric Flair sends Logan Paul a message after beating him in surprising rivalry 

Ric Flair and Logan Paul cannot be more different as far as professional wrestlers go. One is the biggest star of the '70s and '80s who travelled around the World facing the best competitors in sports entertainment, and the other is a Youtube star who has just started his journey in this world. Despite their differences, there is one arena where the two are rivals.

The Nature Boy launched his “Wooooo! Energy” brand energy drinks a while ago and has had incredible success. The WWE Hall of Famer has used his impact in pop culture to market his new venture. Logan Paul’s own energy drink brand Prime has become a phenomenon around the world, partnering with major sports teams.

The former NWA Champion recently celebrated an achievement on twitter by mocking The Maverick and his brand Prime. The 16-time world Champion was celebrating his company by partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers from the NBA to bring the drink to their stadium. Logan Paul is originally from Cleveland and was warned by Flair that he is taking over Paul’s hometown.

You can look at the post below-

"Hey Brother @LoganPaul! I Just Took Your Hometown Cleveland, Ohio And The @Cavs! Prime Is Officially In Second Place To @WOOOOOEnergy! WOOOOO!" Wrote Flair on Twitter

Logan Paul to return to WWE after his boxing match

Paul is currently focused on his return to the boxing ring

Logan Paul is scheduled to take on Dillon Danis in a scheduled boxing match on October 14th. The former MMA fighter has taken up most of Paul’s time. The influencer hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Summerslam. The buildup to the boxing match in Manchester has got incredibly personal between the two.

According to reports, The Maverick will make his return after the fight, possibly at Crown Jewel or Fastlane. In his previous outing, he got a win over Ricochet after some help from one of his friends. It will be interesting to see when he returns and how the company will utilize him in the lead up to Wrestlemania season considering he is a global star.

