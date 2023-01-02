"I know who I want to face" - Popular Bullet Club member wants a rematch with former WWE star Lio Rush after historic Wrestle Kingdom 17

Bullet Club member Taiji Ishimori has expressed his interest in a rematch with Lio Rush.

Since arriving in Japan under NJPW, Rush has found a massive amount of success. In 2022, he won the Super Junior Tag League alongside YOH and will challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Speaking with NJPW in a recent interview, Ishimori claimed that he would like to settle the score with Rush after having lost to him on NJPW STRONG.

"There’s incredible talent everywhere you look, so there isn’t much time to take a break. For now, Lio Rush is a guy I lost to when I wrestled him on NJPW STRONG last year. Now he’s been in Japan in Super Junior Tag League, I know who I want to face after I win this four way at the Tokyo Dome," said Taiji Ishimori.

Ishimori is the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and is currently in his third reign with the title. He previously defeated El Desperado to win the title and has successfully defended it once against Hiromu Takahashi.

The Bone Soldier will be in action at the Tokyo Dome, as he is set to defend the title in a Fatal-Four Way Match featuring Desperado, Takahashi, and Master Wato.

Lio Rush won the Super Junior Tag League with YOH

Lio Rush is no stranger to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He previously debuted at the Super J-Cup in 2020. He briefly competed for the promotion in 2021 before making headlines with his return in 2022.

Rush initially came to YOH's rescue at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street to help the CHAOS member. The two would form a tag team and win the Super Jr. Tag League.

Rush and YOH will face TJP and Francesco Akira for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Do you think Rush and YOH will be able to win the tag titles at the Tokyo Dome? Sound off in the comment section.

