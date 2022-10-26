CM Punk was a part of the WWE locker room for a long time, which he shared with Ricardo Rodriguez. The former WWE Superstar believes that Punk must have had good reason for his actions in AEW.

The current state of affairs with AEW and CM Punk is ever-changing. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those close to the situation feel like after the incendiary media scrum and the scuffle that followed, talks are ongoing with Punk to buy out the remainder of his contract. An unfortunate end to what was, at one point, a very exciting run.

"The same way I'll tell a lot of other people. I wasn't there. It's all he said, she said. I saw the footage. As much as I know Punk, I know he had a reason to do what he did." Rodriguez continued, "What that reason is, I don't know. I wasn't there. I haven't talked to him in a while. We exchanged tweets in about a year or so. We haven't had a chat-chat in forever. I just feel that he had a reason. What it is, I don't know. Is it justified? I don't know. So, I don't know." (31:48-32:30)

Could CM Punk return to WWE?

A new report from GiveMeSport (courtesy of WrestleVotes) states that Triple H's stance on CM Punk potentially coming back to WWE has softened. The question is whether Punk would want to return to the same company he's been vocal about not liking.

If he does, there are a variety of dream matches that he could be a part of. But only time will tell if WWE wants to take this gamble.

