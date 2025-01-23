"I don't know if they did their research" - Thunder Rosa shocked over recent comment on WWE TV

WWE recently referenced another promotion on TV. This move surprised AEW star Thunder Rosa.

On the January 13 episode of WWE RAW, Penta made his highly anticipated debut against Chad Gable. Both men put on an incredible match that ended with the former AEW star on top. Penta competed again against Pete Dunne in a physical contest this past week on the red brand.

To tell the story around the former AEW star's journey, WWE commentators mentioned some of the promotions he previously worked for like NJPW, Lucha Underground, and even RevPro, who has ties with AEW. This was surprising since WWE usually refrains from acknowledging other promotions on TV.

Speaking about this on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa expressed her surprise that the Stamford-based promotion mentioned RevPro. She also said that it was surprising since AEW has a close working relationship with them:

"I even turned around like, 'What? They said this?' Knowing that AEW works very closely with RevPro, that's why I was like 'aw s***,' I don't know if they did their research but they got their flowers. The captains of the ship are different and they're more open and they're more hip to what is happening right now." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Thunder Rosa is proud of Penta following his WWE debut

Penta was rumored to join WWE ever since his contract with AEW expired. The Stamford-based promotion even aired some teasers about the luchador's arrival. Even though it wasn't much of a secret, he got a huge pop from the crowd when he finally made his entrance. He even addressed the fans after his victory over Chad Gable.

Following this debut, Thunder Rosa took to social media to say that she if proud of her friend for achieving his dreams:

"I’m proud when my friend achieves his dreams… I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana!"

It will be interesting to see if WWE will ever mention AEW by name any time in the future.

