"I know Rock as well as anybody" - AEW star did not expect The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41

Many would agree that WrestleMania 41 was an incredible success. The blockbuster event was filled with title changes and surprise appearances, compelling the crowd to create an electric atmosphere. But speaking of electric, one absence left the WWE Universe puzzled. Despite heavy rumors, The Rock, currently billed as "The Final Boss", never made an appearance. The majority of fans felt that it was a glaring miss. However, not everyone bought into the hype.

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW veteran commentator Jim Ross weighed in on the topic during a recent episode of Grilling JR. Speaking to Conrad Thompson, JR claimed he didn’t see The Great One's return as likely. When asked if he expected The Rock at Wrestlemania, JR said:

"I did not. I had no thoughts that it was going to happen. I'd have been happy if it did; I had no issues if it did, but I think there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, Conrad. There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen in that scenario, quite frankly. It didn't affect me yay or nay. I know Rock as well as anybody."

Incidentally, Ross had famously recruited The Rock and helped shape his early days in the WWE, and despite this long-standing relationship, JR said he was "not flustered" about The Rock's no-show at Wrestlemania 41 and that it "didn't make sense" for him to be a part of it.

The conversation then spilled over to whether behind-the-scenes politics might have influenced the decision, to which JR replied that it could be a possibility, but he didn't care for it.

"Maybe. It didn't bother me, yay or nay. It was not that I don't want to say it's not that big a deal. Rock’s a big deal in any format or scenario. But I never had any expectations that Rock was going to be a part of the whole promotion. I had nothing to lead me to the concept that he was going to be there."

JR and Conrad ended that segment discussing The Brahma Bull's reason for missing Wrestlemania 41, both agreeing that it was a little awkward.

"Bound to Happen" - AEW's Jim Ross reacts to good friend's unexpected WrestleMania Moment.

Before the conversation shifted to The Rock, JR reacted to a different headline-making moment that came out of WrestleMania 41. That moment was created by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, who made his return to a massive ovation. The Rattlesnake had come out to announce the attendance figures but left, creating a viral moment.

Ross, a longtime friend and former colleague of Austin, addressed the incident wherein the WWE Hall of Famer made his trademark ATV entrance but ended up missing a ramp and lightly colliding with the ringside barricade, stating that it was "bound to happen at some point."

