The Rock's WrestleMania clarification sparks controversy; WWE veteran questions the company's position (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared more details on The Rock's no-show at WrestleMania. The legendary wrestler was not in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania weekend.

During a recent interview with Pat McAfee, The Final Boss clarified his position. He detailed that he wanted to spotlight Cena's 17th world championship win at WrestleMania. The Hollywood star noted that his presence at the Show of Shows would take away the shine from the anchoring storyline.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out that the merchandise stores at WrestleMania had t-shirts saying The Rock would be in Vegas. He dismissed the star's clarification, claiming that WWE wouldn't have ordered merch if they knew beforehand that the Final Boss wouldn't be at WrestleMania.

"I don't know what to make of anything anymore. Bro, there were t-shirts in the merch store saying The Rock has returned to Las Vegas. So, what are you saying? Those shirts had to be ordered to make. So, how can you tell me from the get go it was never scheduled that he was gonna appear at all after Elimination Chamber, but yet, there were shirts made? I don't know bro. I think we're getting a whole bunch of horse cr*p thrown at us. This thing has become so complicated." [5:10 onwards]

Instead of The Final Boss, the fans had to deal with Travis Scott appearing at WrestleMania. The rapper came down to help John Cena and even took a Cross Rhodes in the process. It will be interesting to see how The Rock gets involved in the main storyline in the future.

